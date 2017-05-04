Trayvon Martin to be given posthumous honorary degree

Travyon Martin, the 17-year-old whose shooting death set off widespread protests, will receive a posthumous honorary degree from Florida Memorial University.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times report Sabrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, Trayvon's parents, will accept the bachelor of science degree in aeronautical science on May 13.

The degree is in "honor of the steps he took during his young life toward becoming a pilot," the school said in a Facebook post.

Trayvon Martin was 17 when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in February 2012. Zimmerman claimed the shooting was in self-defense. Zimmerman was acquitted in July 2013.

For more, read The Times story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV