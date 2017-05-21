Tree falls on woman at pizza restaurant

Wayzata Police say they responded to Punch Pizza at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, on a report of a tree falling onto the patio and hitting a woman. (Photo: Courtesy Dawnette Scott)

WAYZATA, Minn. - A birthday dinner turned into a nightmare when a large tree fell on a woman sitting on the Punch Pizza patio in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Wayzata Police say they responded to the Punch Pizza at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. They say a group of people had helped get the woman, identified by her husband as Micki Scott, out from under the tree after it fell on the patio.

% INLINE %

Micki Scott's husband, Dan Scott, told police that he was eating with his wife and daughter when they heard a cracking noise, and the tree fell on Micki.

Scott says his wife has been in the ICU at North Memorial for the two weeks since the incident. She is in critical condition.

% INLINE %

They were visiting from Oregon to celebrate their daughter's birthday when the accident occurred, according to Scott.

% INLINE %

Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl tells KARE 11 that the city has submitted a claim with its insurance company and they are reviewing the information. He says if there is no negligence shown in the city's upkeep of the forest, then it's considered an act of God and not in the city's control.

% INLINE %

City officials brought an arborist to the forest, Dahl says, and the arborist said it looked like the tree was diseased. The city determined that there could be a threat to the public, and removed some additional trees from near Punch Pizza.

% INLINE %

Punch Pizza provided KARE 11 with a statement on Saturday, saying:

"Punch Pizza is saddened by the unfortunate act of nature that injured Ms. Scott and have done what we can to accommodate her family. We hope the City of Wayzata and others involved can also help the family."

% INLINE %

The city also provided a statement on Saturday, saying:

"With regard to the unfortunate incident on May 6, 2017, the City continues to wish the injured woman well and hopes for a full recovery. The tree that fell was located on City property, known as "The Big Woods." The Minnesota Land Trust owns and operates a conservation easement over this area. Since the incident, and in addition to providing fast and a high-level emergency response from our Police and Fire Department, the City has been working with the business and property owner associated with Punch Pizza to clean up the site and remove any additional trees in the neighboring area that could be any kind of threat in the future. Lastly, the City has provided information on the incident to the City’s insurer, the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, who will process any claims related to the incident."

Jeffrey Dahl

City Manager, City of Wayzata



Anyone interested in supporting Micki Scott can visit her Caring Bridge and GoFundMe sites.

© 2017 KARE-TV