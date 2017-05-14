Trial begins for Bradenton man accused of killing wife, neighbor and pastor

Andres “Andy” Avalos, 33, was arrested Saturday, two days after he allegedly shot and killed his wife Amber and two other people in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. -- It’s a crime that shook a Manatee County community nearly three years ago. Police say a man killed his wife and another woman, then went to the church where his wife worked and killed the pastor.

It happened in Bradenton back in December of 2015. Investigators say Andres ‘Andy’ Avalos shot and killed his wife, Amber, and neighbor Denise Potter at the couple’s Bradenton home. After that, they say he went to Bayshore Baptist Church and killed pastor James ‘Tripp’ Battle.

Though a motive isn’t clear, prosecutors say Avalos admitted to the killings after he was arrested a couple days later. A neighbor told 10News that Amber Avalos had complained about Andres Avalos’ drinking. That neighbor also said the couple had separated and he was going to move out when he could raise enough money.

The couple had six children together.

Avalos is facing three counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, prosecutors have said they’d seek death.



