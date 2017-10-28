Tropical Depression No. 18 forms in Caribbean

The system we’ve been watching in the Caribbean has become Tropical Depression No. 18.

At 11am, the system had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and was moving to the north-northeast at 22 miles per hour. It it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Philippe.

It shouldn’t be an issue for us here in Tampa Bay. The forecast cone right now has it skirting the southern tip of Florida and then going out in the Atlantic.

