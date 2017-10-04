Tropical system expected to strengthen as it moves through Gulf

We continue to watch a developing area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean. This system will likely develop into a tropical depression over the next day or two. By this weekend the system will move into the Gulf of Mexico and track north, likely as a tropical storm.

There remains some degree of uncertainty in where it tracks, but the general area of concern will be between Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. The storm will likely be a strong tropical storm or a weak hurricane as it approaches the coast Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Everyone along the Central Gulf Coast should keep a close eye on the latest forecast as this storms develops over the next couple of days. Heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds will all be threats associated with this system.

