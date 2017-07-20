WTSP
Truck crashes, burns on I-75 in Pasco

10News Staff , WTSP 7:01 PM. EDT July 20, 2017

A crash and fire on southbound Interstate 75 in Pasco County will affect traffic into the overnight hours, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, a dump truck was traveling south of State Road 52  when it left its lane for unknown reasons. The truck hit a barrier wall and burst into flames.

Roadway repairs are ongoing. Traffic is being diverted southbound onto S.R. 52.

