Truck crashes, burns on I-75 in Pasco

A crash and fire on southbound Interstate 75 in Pasco County will affect traffic into the overnight hours, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, a dump truck was traveling south of State Road 52 when it left its lane for unknown reasons. The truck hit a barrier wall and burst into flames.

Roadway repairs are ongoing. Traffic is being diverted southbound onto S.R. 52.

