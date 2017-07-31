WTSP
Big rig cab hanging off I-4 ramp to I-275 causing traffic nightmares

Randy Klein, WTSP 12:21 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

TAMPA, FLA. - The cab of a big rig is hanging over the side of the I-4 ramp, causing big traffic trouble just north of downtown.

The ramp from I-4 to I-275 SB is shut down, as are the southbound lanes of I-275 in the area.

At this point, we don’t have any word of how the accident happened or if there are any injuries.

We’re following this breaking traffic story and will post any new information as we get it.  And you can see live traffic here.

