Truck hauling travel trailer overturns on I-75

Two people were hurt when a pickup hauling a travel trailer overturned on Interstate 75 Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 3:33 p.m., a 2008 Dodge Sprinter driven by Bruce E, Meadows, 69, of Cincinnati, was northbound on I-75 in the center lane approaching slow-moving and/or stopped traffic. The truck was hauling an Airstream travel trailer.

To avoid a collision, Meadows steered left and lost control of the vehicle, which rotated into the center median collided with the guardrail and overturned.

Meadows received minor injuries, while his passenger, Joan Meadows, 69, of Cincinnatti, received serious injuries. Both were taken to Tampa General Hospital.

