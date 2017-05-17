Truck plunges into Polk County lake

A pickup truck plunged into a Polk County lake Wednesday afternoon, and rescuers are trying to rescue or recover any occupants, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's dive team was called to Saddle Creek Lake after the truck was seen sliding into the lake, near the Fish Hatchery Road side, about 3:45 p.m.

The truck is completely submerged.

The driver appeared to be an older adult male. It is unknown if anyone else was in the truck, deputies said.

The first deputies on-scene dove into the water to try to rescue the driver and any occupants, but were unsuccessful.

