Truck sought in Sarasota hit-and-run crash

Surveillance video got this image of a truck wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Sarasota. Surveillance photo

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Investigators are looking for a white, Chevrolet Silverado that is connected to a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. Tuesday at North Pineapple Avenue and 1st Street, according to police.

The truck might have damage to its front, left quarter panel.

The Silverado left the scene without offering assistance to the victim, a man in his 20s. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Officers are searching for a white Chevy Silverado with possible left front quarter panel damage. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Jason Frank 941-364-7370.



