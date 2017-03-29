Trump billboard vandalized in Phoenix

A billboard depicting Pres. Donald Trump appears to have been vandalized in Phoenix on March 29, 2017.

Less than two weeks after it first appeared in downtown Phoenix, a billboard bearing President Donald Trump's likeness has been vandalized.

On Wednesday, paint splatters appeared on the display, mostly covering the swastika-like dollar signs. At least one paint spot could be seen near the Russian flag pin on Trump's suit.

The billboard, located on Grand Avenue, features a menacing Donald Trump flanked by mushroom clouds and swastika-like dollar signs.

Earlier in the month, the artist commissioned to design the billboard said she was "just trying to express what I think is on a lot of people's minds these days."

The billboard art was commissioned by the billboard owner, Beatrice Moore, a longtime patron of the arts on Grand Avenue.

"Some of these issues are so important you can't not speak out," Moore said in an interview.

The Trump billboard went up March 17 at 11th Avenue and Grand, and Moore said it would remain up as long as Trump is president.

Moore and artist Karen Fiorito expected blowback from Trump supporters, and Fiorito said she received death threats over the billboard.

