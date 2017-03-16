Trump budget cuts to Meals On Wheels spark #LetThemDie hashtag

The #LetThemDie hashtag was created as people on social media voice their opposition to President Trump's proposed budget cuts. (Photo: jenpsoares via Twitter)

TAMPA -- People on social media are expressing their concerns regarding President Trumps proposed budget that includes the elimination of federal funding for Meals on Wheels programs.

The hashtag #LetThemDie is trending on Twitter as people spread the word on federal budget cuts they say will leave seniors, veterans, the disabled and poor people hungry.

MOW provides food to these people who often cannot leave their homes.

According to statistics from Meals on Wheels Tampa, before using the program 40% of recipients did not know where their next meal was coming from.

It goes on to say 34% of recipients were malnourished before receiving meals from MOW.

The New York Times reported this week, the budget would eliminate the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s entire $3 billion Community Development Block Grant program.

Meals on Wheels uses funding from several sources, so the program wouldn’t end its services. However, they could be forced to reduce the number of people they help.

