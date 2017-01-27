Trump, May discuss Russia sanctions, future of NATO and Brexit in talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump in The Oval Office at The White House on January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Christopher Furlong, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Trump declined Friday to say whether he supported a reduction in sanctions against Russia in advance of his scheduled call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

Trump's comments came in a news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the White House's East Room, which followed the president's first official meeting with a foreign leader.

Their meeting focused, the two leaders said, on topics that included trade, the British withdrawal from the European Union, the future of the NATO military alliance and Russia.

“The special relationship between our two counties has been one of the greatest forces in history for justice and peace," Trump told reporters after the hourlong meeting with the British prime minister — "and, by the way, my mother was born in Scotland."

May gave a much longer opening statement lauding U.S.-U.K. cooperation on trade, defense, and terrorism. The prime minister added that she had extended an invitation from Queen Elizabeth for Trump to make a state visit to London this year, “and I’m delighted to say he has accepted.”

May praised Trump for his "stunning" election win, and said the president made a "100% commitment" to NATO. The prime minister also dismissed a question about skepticism of Trump in Great Britain and Europe, telling reporters she had a constructive talk with him: "I've been listening to the president, and the president has been listening to me."

On Russia, Trump declined to say whether he supported lifting sanctions on Putin's government; adding that he hoped to "have a great relationship with all countries, ideally.” May said Russia needed to live up to its commitments on Ukraine.

When May called on a British reporter who asked Trump a sharp-edged question about abortion, Trump deflected with humor.

“This was your choice,” Trump told May. “There goes that relationship.”

A statement from the prime minister's office said "the two leaders have already committed to building on the special bond between the UK (United Kingdom) and the U.S.," and their talk was "an opportunity to establish the basis for a strong and productive working relationship."

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the United States will "continue to talk about growing the relationship between America and the United Kingdom."

Posing with May for photographers in the Oval Office, Trump pointed to the bust of iconic British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, returned to the Oval Office for the first time since the George W. Bush administration. "It's a great honor to have Winston Churchill back," he said.

"It's a great honor to be here," May said in response

