Trump Names FBI Director Nominee in Tweet
Just hours before former FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated public appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Donald Trump has announced his nominee for his replacement. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WTSP 5:42 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Puerto Rico as a state would affect Florida
-
Putnam County Sheriff news conference on escaped inmates, officers shot
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
Prison guards killed; prisoners on the run
-
Concord mother was attacked by a large shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas.
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Driver finds python under the hood
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
Sheriff: Naked man walks away from crash scene
-
PulseAnniversary
More Stories
-
Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with Russia is…Jun 13, 2017, 4:25 a.m.
-
North Korea releases U.S. citizen Otto Warmbier;…Jun 13, 2017, 9:39 a.m.
-
Man accused of sexually assaulting disabled adultJun 13, 2017, 4:06 p.m.