WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says there was "no collusion between me and my campaign and the Russians."

Trump made the assertion in an interview Thursday with NBC News. The interview comes days after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey amid a bureau investigation into his 2016 presidential campaign's possible ties to Russia's election meddling.

Trump adds that "the Russians did not affect the vote. And everybody seems to think that."

He also says, "If Russia or anybody else is trying to interfere with our elections I think it's a horrible thing and I want to get to the bottom of it and I want to make sure it will never ever happen."

In the same interview, Trump says Comey is a "showboat" and a "grandstander" who has brought turmoil to the agency.

Trump, who abruptly fired Comey earlier this week, tells NBC News in an interview Thursday that the FBI was in "virtual turmoil" less than a year ago and hasn't recovered.

Asked about Trump's description of Comey, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump's comment was "probably based on the numerous appearances" that Comey has made. Comey has testified before Congress, in public and closed sessions, several times this year.

His public appearances regarding the FBI investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election were nationally televised.

Sanders says Trump's comment didn't leave "a lot of room for interpretation" and it was "pretty clear" what he meant.