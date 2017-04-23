Trump offers 'congratulations' to soldier awarded Purple Heart

WASHINGTON — President Trump made his first official visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday, awarding a Purple Heart to a soldier injured in Afghanistan and visiting wounded military personnel for an hour and a half.

"When I heard about this I wanted to do it myself," Trump said, pinning the Purple Heart to Army Sergeant First Class Alvaro Barrientos. "Congratulations. Tremendous."

Barrientos, who was injured while deployed in Afghanistan, sat in a wheelchair with what appeared to be an amputated right leg. Trump pinned the decoration for wounded soldiers on the sergeant's lapel and posed for a photo, clapping him on the back and kissing his wife Tammy on the cheek.

The visit fulfills what has become a solemn presidential duty, especially in the aftermath of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. President Obama made 23 trips to the hospital during his presidency; President George W. Bush made 16.

Traveling to the Bethesda, Md. hospital by motorcade — and passing protesters in town for the March for Science — Trump was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

