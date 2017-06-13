Trump Pitched Solar-Power Border Wall That Would 'Pay for Itself'
One of President Donald Trump's biggest campaign promises has yet to come to fruition. But Trump has a new idea for the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico that might help him keep his promise. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WTSP 5:33 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Puerto Rico as a state would affect Florida
-
Putnam County Sheriff news conference on escaped inmates, officers shot
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
Prison guards killed; prisoners on the run
-
Concord mother was attacked by a large shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas.
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Driver finds python under the hood
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
Sheriff: Naked man walks away from crash scene
-
PulseAnniversary
More Stories
-
Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with Russia is…Jun 13, 2017, 4:25 a.m.
-
North Korea releases U.S. citizen Otto Warmbier;…Jun 13, 2017, 9:39 a.m.
-
Man accused of sexually assaulting disabled adultJun 13, 2017, 4:06 p.m.