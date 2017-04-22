Trump plans 'BIG' rally to mark 100 days in office

Donald Trump landed and spoke at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Tuesday afternoon to a large crowd of supporters (Photo: Tim Shortt/Florida Today)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he'll mark his 100th day in office with a "BIG" rally in Pennsylvania.



Trump hits 100 days on April 29 - next Saturday.



He tweeted about the rally this Saturday, saying that next week "I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!"



April 29 is also the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.



Most presidents attend the event. Trump previously announced that he is boycotting this year's dinner to protest what he says is unfavorable coverage by the news

