Trump plans to shutter charitable foundation

Donald Trump (Photo: CBS)

President-elect Donald Trump said he is shuttering his controversial charitable foundation, a subject of intense criticism over how it collects and dispenses money.

"The Foundation has done enormous good works over the years in contributing millions of dollars to countless worthy groups, including supporting veterans, law enforcement officers and children," Trump said in a statement issued Christmas Eve. "However, to avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as President I have decided to continue to pursue my strong interest in philanthropy in other ways."

Trump did not provide a timeline for when the foundation will close. He said he has asked his lawyer to take actions necessary to shut it down.

USA TODAY