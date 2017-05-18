Trump says he didn't tell Comey to squash probe

President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia in the Oval Office. (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump had a very short, decisive answer when asked if he ever asked fired FBI Director James Comey to end the FBI's investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"No, no. Next question," the president said.

The president held a joint press conference Thursday with Colombian President Juan Manual Santos at the White House

The president also dubbed the question of impeachment "totally ridiculous."

"I think it's totally ridiculous, everybody thinks so," the president said.

Trump, asked if the appointment of former FBI director Robert Mueller to be special counsel on the FBI's Russia investigation, said the entire Russia probe has been a "witch hunt."

"Well I respect the move, but the entire thing has been a witch hunt," Mr. Trump said.

The president reiterated a comment he made earlier afternoon, saying the appointment "divides the country."

"I hate to see anything that divides," the president said, adding that he wants to get back to focusing on issues relevant to the country, like defeating ISIS and creating jobs.

