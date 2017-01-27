Trump signs executive order to keep 'radical Islamic terrorists' out of U.S.

Getty images (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

President Donald Trump has signed an executive action implementing "new vetting measures" that he says are aimed at keeping "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the United States.

Trump says, "We don't want them here."

The president says he only wants to admit people to the United States who will support the country. His comments echoed his campaign pledge to implement "extreme vetting" programs, particularly for people coming from countries with ties to terrorism.

The president signed the executive action at the Pentagon, where he met with the joint chiefs of staff and participated in a ceremonial swearing-in for Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.