President Donald Trump arrives at The White House in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump made assailing the Washington, D.C., media a central theme of his roughly one-hour speech Saturday night at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, marking the end of his first 100 days in office.

"As you may know, there's another big gathering taking place tonight in Washington, D.C., did you hear about it?" Mr. Trump said, as the crowd supported his statement with boos directed at the media. "A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in our nation's capital right now."

"They are gathered together for the White House Correspondents Dinner without the president," Mr. Trump continued. "And I could not possibly be more thrilled than to be more than 100 miles away from Washington's swamp, spending my evening with all of you and with a much, much larger crowd and much better people, right?"

Mr. Trump said the media are a "disgrace," and deserve a big "failing" grade for their performance covering his administration thus far. The president said the press has portrayed his presidency in almost an entirely negative light.

Specifically, Mr. Trump disparaged MSNBC and CNN as "fake news," before attacking the "failing" New York Times. Mr. Trump called the newspaper's staffers "incompetent, dishonest people." Mr. Trump made comments about the media through his speech, saying his first 100 days has "exhausted" the Washington press corps.

But Mr. Trump didn't only have criticism for the media, also assailing Democrats in Congress and even seemingly threatening Republicans. The president emphasized that would be very "mad" at members of Congress if they didn't repeal and replace Obamacare, and soon.

Pennsylvania was a key win for Mr. Trump, helping propel him to victory with its 20 electoral college votes. Mr. Trump held a victory rally in the state after his Election Night win.

The president's speech was marked by a couple bizarre moments, such as when Mr. Trump stopped in the middle of his remarks to point out someone apparently holding a "Blacks For Trump" sign.

"Thank you for that sign — Blacks for Trump — I love that guy," the president said. "Thank you, man. That's really great. I really appreciate it."

Eventually, Mr. Trump began addressing his purported accomplishments throughout the first few months of his administration, such as an increased focus on the safety of law enforcement and border security.

Mr. Trump reiterated that the border wall will be built, amid skepticism and the fight in Congress for funding the border wall.

"Go home, go to sleep, rest assured," Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump reiterated themes of being tough on immigration, crime and "radical Islamic terrorists," he said to cheers.

"We are going to keep radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country," he said.

"Together, we will make America strong again," Mr. Trump concluded his speech. "We will make America wealthy again. We will make America prosper again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again."

Mr. Trump has decried the 100-day standard as "ridiculous" even as the White House created a site trumpeting his purported successes in that amount of time.

