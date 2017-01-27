Trump speaks by phone with Mexican president after meeting canceled

TOPSHOT - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (L) and US presidential candidate Donald Trump shake hands after a meeting in Mexico City on August 31, 2016. Donald Trump was expected in Mexico Wednesday to meet its president, in a move aimed at showing that despite the Republican White House hopeful's hardline opposition to illegal immigration he is no close-minded xenophobe. Trump stunned the political establishment when he announced late Tuesday that he was making the surprise trip south of the border to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto, a sharp Trump critic. / AFP / YURI CORTEZ (Photo credit should read YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: YURI CORTEZ)

WASHINGTON — President Trump spoke by phone for an hour Friday with Mexican counterpart Enrique Peña Nieto, a day after a dispute over Trump's proposed border wall caused a rift between their two nations and cancellation of a scheduled meeting between the two leaders.

A Trump administration official confirmed the call took place at 9:30 a.m., speaking on condition of anonymity because a formal readout is scheduled to take place later in the day.

Just before the call, Trump sent out a tweet again criticizing Mexican trade and migration: "Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough. Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!"

Later on Thursday, the Trump administration floated the idea of a 20% tax on Mexican imports to pay for the wall, though it later pulled back and said that is only one of several options.

