Trump tweets it's 'time to move forward' with Russia

President Donald Trump (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is tweeting that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.



Trump says after returning from a world leaders' summit in Germany that he "strongly pressed" Putin twice over Russian meddling in the 2016 election during their lengthy meeting. He says Putin "vehemently denied" the conclusions of American intelligence agencies.

The G 20 Summit was a great success for the U.S. - Explained that the U.S. must fix the many bad trade deals it has made. Will get done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

...We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

...and safe. Questions were asked about why the CIA & FBI had to ask the DNC 13 times for their SERVER, and were rejected, still don't.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

...have it. Fake News said 17 intel agencies when actually 4 (had to apologize). Why did Obama do NOTHING when he had info before election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

Trump is not saying, though, whether he believes Putin, tweeting that he's "already given my opinion."Russia's foreign minister had told reporters in Germany that Trump took Putin at his word over meddling. U.S. officials have not pushed back on that account.Trump has said previously he believes Russia likely was involved in election hacking, but that other countries were as well.

