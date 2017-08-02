Tucson Police officer shows off dance moves while directing traffic

The power may have been out, but his moves were electric. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

TUCSON, Ariz - Motorists in Tucson were treated to an impromptu dance session on Saturday.

A power outage occurred near an intersection after storms rolled through the area and Police Officer Woodson stepped in to help direct traffic.

But that's not all he did.

The Tucson Police Department shared a hilarious video on Facebook showing Officer Woodson bust a move while keeping drivers safe on the road.

It may be a short video, but it was more than enough time for the internet to fall in love with his sweet dance skills. Since its posting, the video has received more than 4,000 likes and 2,500 shares.

While the power may have been out, his moves were electric.

