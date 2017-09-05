TUESDAY IRMA: What you need to know

Hurricane Irma is a powerful, dangerous hurricane as it churns toward the Caribbean islands and a possible U.S. impact. (Photo: 10 Weather)

We're keeping tabs on the very latest Hurricane Irma news and notes. We're posting information as it comes in.

2:40pm

Governor Rick Scott says all tolls are being suspended in the state

1:30pm

As Hurricane Irma churns closer to Florida, a mandatory evacuation was issued for the Florida Keys.

1:06pm

As Hurricane Irma approaches Florida, Pasco County is opening sandbag stations to help residents protect their property from potential flooding. Sandbag operations will begin today, The following locations are open 24/7

West Pasco Government Center, 7356 State Street, New Port Richey

Mitchell Park, 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey

Fire Station #17, 2951 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey

Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse, 7223 Massachusetts Ave, New Port Richey

Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Rd, Hudson

C-Barn, 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Dade City Police Dept., 38042 Pasco Ave., Dade City

Land O’ Lakes Rec Center, 3032 Collier Pkwy, Land O’ Lakes

Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Rd, Wesley Chapel

Zephyrhills Fire Station, 6907 Dairy Road, Zephyrhills

12:59pm

Manatee County crews will distribute sandbags from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the following locations:



Buffalo Creek Park – 7550 69th St. E., Palmetto

G.T. Bray Park – 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton

Lakewood Ranch Park – 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

Stormwater Ops – 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton

Rubonia Community Center – 1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto

12:12pm

Sandbags will be available at these units today from noon until 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday:

West Service Unit - 9805 Sheldon Road in Tampa

South Service Unit - 8718 Old Big Bend Road in Gibsonton

East Service Unit - 4702 Sydney Road in Plant City

12:03pm

With the advance of Hurricane Irma potentially affecting our area late this week or during the weekend, the Manatee County school district is moving up all high school varsity football games to Thursday night, September 7. In addition, the district is cancelling all games in any sport on Friday, September 8.

___________________________________________

Keep checking back on this page for the very latest on the storm.

Forecast track

Spaghetti models

Satellite image

Also check out our interactive tropical weather tracker

