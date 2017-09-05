TUESDAY IRMA: What you need to know

We're keeping tabs on the very latest Hurricane Irma news and notes. We're posting information as it comes in.
2:40pm
Governor Rick Scott says all tolls are being suspended in the state
1:30pm
As Hurricane Irma churns closer to Florida, a mandatory evacuation was issued for the Florida Keys.
1:06pm
As Hurricane Irma approaches Florida, Pasco County is opening sandbag stations to help residents protect their property from potential flooding. Sandbag operations will begin today, The following locations are open 24/7
- West Pasco Government Center, 7356 State Street, New Port Richey
- Mitchell Park, 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey
- Fire Station #17, 2951 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse, 7223 Massachusetts Ave, New Port Richey
- Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Rd, Hudson
- C-Barn, 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
- Dade City Police Dept., 38042 Pasco Ave., Dade City
- Land O’ Lakes Rec Center, 3032 Collier Pkwy, Land O’ Lakes
- Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Rd, Wesley Chapel
- Zephyrhills Fire Station, 6907 Dairy Road, Zephyrhills
12:59pm
Manatee County crews will distribute sandbags from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the following locations:
- Buffalo Creek Park – 7550 69th St. E., Palmetto
- G.T. Bray Park – 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton
- Lakewood Ranch Park – 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
- Stormwater Ops – 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton
- Rubonia Community Center – 1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto
12:12pm
Sandbags will be available at these units today from noon until 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday:
- West Service Unit - 9805 Sheldon Road in Tampa
- South Service Unit - 8718 Old Big Bend Road in Gibsonton
- East Service Unit - 4702 Sydney Road in Plant City
12:03pm
With the advance of Hurricane Irma potentially affecting our area late this week or during the weekend, the Manatee County school district is moving up all high school varsity football games to Thursday night, September 7. In addition, the district is cancelling all games in any sport on Friday, September 8.
___________________________________________
