Turkey caught trying to break into house

The suspect in the attempted burglary is named Tom. Hendricks County sheriff Facebook photo

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ill. -- The Hendricks County sheriff had some fun with a burglary report when the deputy arrived and saw the suspect might take flight.

"Deputy John Pionke responded to the report of an alarm in the 6000 east block of CR 500N on April 25 to find an aggressive subject attempting to gain entry through a basement sliding glass door," the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.

"The suspect was located at the scene but returned to the woods prior to apprehension.

"He was described as short with a round build and possibly goes by the name Tom."

Pionke arrived to find a turkey pecking on the glass probably because it saw its reflection, and that set off the alarm.

