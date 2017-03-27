Twins charged after wrong-way chase on Interstate 40

Terry Wayne Francis and Jerry Wayne Francis (Photo: Knox County (Tenn.) Detention Facility)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man told authorities his high-speed joyride down the wrong direction of Interstate 40 over the weekend was fueled by more than a dozen beers at a nightclub, according to arrest warrants.

Jerry Wayne France, 38, of Knoxville, Tenn., was stopped by a police roadblock and taken into custody early Saturday after allegedly dodging oncoming traffic for nearly 6 miles.

Authorities received the first reports of the wrong-way driver in a Toyota Corolla about 1:30 a.m. ET near the Pellissippi Parkway interchange.

The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, causing several "near head-on collisions" as he barreled east against westbound traffic, sticking mostly to the inside lane, warrants state.

France also allegedly ignored one Knoxville Police Department officer, who activated his patrol cruiser's emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop him.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers successfully deployed spike strips. The Corolla came to a stop about a mile farther east when the driver reached the roadblock.

France initially refused to get out of the car and pulled his arms away as he was being handcuffed, according to warrants.

The driver's passenger and twin brother, Terry Wayne France, also of Knoxville, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.

After being read his Miranda rights, Jerry France "admitted consuming more than 12 Budweisers at Cotton Eyed Joe's earlier," the arrest warrants state. "The defendant stated that he was sorry multiple times."

Jerry France was charged with first-offense DUI, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, felony reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

The brothers were released on bond, but bond amounts weren't immediately available.

