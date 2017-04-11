WTSP
Twitter goes after United Airlines with #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

WHAS-TV Staff , WHAS 1:41 PM. EDT April 11, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It didn't take long for Twitter users to start trolling United Airlines after the incident on a plane set from Chicago to Louisville. A man was forcibly removed from a plane when he refused to give up his seat on an overbooked flight.

RELATED: Louisville woman recalls chaos on United flight after man's forced removal

Now, Twitter users are coming up with creative new mottos for the company to use:

 

