Twitter goes after United Airlines with #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It didn't take long for Twitter users to start trolling United Airlines after the incident on a plane set from Chicago to Louisville. A man was forcibly removed from a plane when he refused to give up his seat on an overbooked flight.

Now, Twitter users are coming up with creative new mottos for the company to use:

The Only Guaranteed Seats Are For Our Employees#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — 👻Seth-sational👻 (@SethFromThe716) April 11, 2017

"United Airlines. Putting the hospital in hospitality"



#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Daniel Abraham (@GossenLiteratur) April 11, 2017

United Airlines. We make offers you can't refuse. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) April 11, 2017

"United Airlines: Not enough seating, prepare for a beating."#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) April 11, 2017

Where all the seats are in the 'nosebleed' section #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — A lynch (@walkslynchy) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

Board as a doctor, leave as a patient. — Sue Fergy (@SueFergy3562) April 11, 2017

Our service will knock you out#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Cockatoo Bastard (@Tuigen) April 11, 2017

'In the unlikely event of an overbooking, please assume the crash position whilst we hunt down volunteers' #newunitedairlinesmottos — Geigercounter (@Kybabylon) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

"We will seat you, beat you, and blame you for our overbookings" — Missy See (@MyNameIsSee) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos



We treat you like we treat your luggage. — George Madeh (@xXGurgleXx) April 11, 2017

We have First Class, Business Class, and No Class #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — W.T. Martyn (@WTMartyn2) April 11, 2017

If we overbook, you'll catch a right hook. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Aaron (@Swankbaank) April 11, 2017

Fly United, where your TSA patdown is the fun part. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Gayton Gomez (@gaytongomez) April 11, 2017

