Twitter goes after United Airlines with #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It didn't take long for Twitter users to start trolling United Airlines after the incident on a plane set from Chicago to Louisville. A man was forcibly removed from a plane when he refused to give up his seat on an overbooked flight.
Now, Twitter users are coming up with creative new mottos for the company to use:
The Only Guaranteed Seats Are For Our Employees#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— 👻Seth-sational👻 (@SethFromThe716) April 11, 2017
Calm down, get back to you're seat, I'll handle this !#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos#TuesdayThought #TuesdayMotivationpic.twitter.com/XS6nqVrgQM— STOCK MONSTER (@StockMonsterUSA) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— Fabian (@itsFabian) April 11, 2017
We don't ask you. We choose you. pic.twitter.com/qKU2cP3LRR
We'll drag you all over the world— rdu3 (@rdu3_richard) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/Y559QzFbEv
"United Airlines. Putting the hospital in hospitality"— Daniel Abraham (@GossenLiteratur) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
United Airlines. We make offers you can't refuse. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) April 11, 2017
"United Airlines: Not enough seating, prepare for a beating."#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) April 11, 2017
Where all the seats are in the 'nosebleed' section #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— A lynch (@walkslynchy) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— Sue Fergy (@SueFergy3562) April 11, 2017
Board as a doctor, leave as a patient.
Our service will knock you out#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— Cockatoo Bastard (@Tuigen) April 11, 2017
'In the unlikely event of an overbooking, please assume the crash position whilst we hunt down volunteers' #newunitedairlinesmottos— Geigercounter (@Kybabylon) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— Missy See (@MyNameIsSee) April 11, 2017
"We will seat you, beat you, and blame you for our overbookings"
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— George Madeh (@xXGurgleXx) April 11, 2017
We treat you like we treat your luggage.
This is how you do Marketing #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/Yq2msoc1mm— Shivam (@ShivamChatak) April 11, 2017
We have First Class, Business Class, and No Class #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— W.T. Martyn (@WTMartyn2) April 11, 2017
If we overbook, you'll catch a right hook. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— Aaron (@Swankbaank) April 11, 2017
Fly United, where your TSA patdown is the fun part. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— Gayton Gomez (@gaytongomez) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos Get off my plane pic.twitter.com/tJ164T8Tzf— Kate Rüegg (@quatloo) April 11, 2017
