Two big rig wrecks cause major traffic issues on 275 in Tampa

UPDATE: Wrecks have cleared and traffic is moving again.

____________

Two wrecks involving big rigs are causing big traffic troubles on I-275 this morning.

Police say just before 8am, a big rig jack-knifed on I-275 northbound at mile marker 44 in Tampa, closing all but one lane.

A second big rig heading southbound on 274 hit the inside concrete barrier of the ramp to I-4. The ramp remains closed.

If you’re traveling in the area, expect delays.



