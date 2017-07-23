Two big rig wrecks cause major traffic issues on 275 in Tampa

UPDATE: Wrecks have cleared and traffic is moving again.
Two wrecks involving big rigs are causing big traffic troubles on I-275 this morning.
Police say just before 8am, a big rig jack-knifed on I-275 northbound at mile marker 44 in Tampa, closing all but one lane.
A second big rig heading southbound on 274 hit the inside concrete barrier of the ramp to I-4. The ramp remains closed.
If you’re traveling in the area, expect delays.
