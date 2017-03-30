Two children electrocuted, killed by downed power lines

Two children were electrocuted by a downed power line in east Fort Worth Wednesday evening.

Two boys, ages 11 and 12, didn't survive their injuries.

When fire units arrived at 1500 Oakland Place near Oakland Lake Park they were directed by bystanders and witnesses to a heavily wooded area near the north end of the park.

Fire crews confirmed there were two victims, and the power lines were still energized and arching.

"This is never something we want to have to respond to. We can never talk about it enough, the need for safety around downed power lines. We're just starting storm season," said Lt. Kyle Falkner.

A grass fire had also been ignited as a result of the fallen lines.

Fort Worth Fire requested an emergency response from Oncor to help make the scene safe.

Once crews arrived, they were able to de-energize the lines.

Fort Worth Fire and Medstar personnel then got to the boys, determined that they had died from their injuries.

One first responder said the boys were brothers. It wasn't immediately clear if they live in the area.

Final identification will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

If you see downed power lines in your neighborhood, do not approach them. Instead call 911 and report them immediately.

An Oncor spokesperson provided the following statement to WFAA:

A tragic accident has occurred. Oncor is currently working with authorities to determine the cause. The safety of our customers and employees is the foundation for everything we do. Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers go out to the family. We urge all our customers to treat every power line as if it’s energized.

Both kids have died. Also hearing they are related & downed power lines are responsible @wfaachannel8 https://t.co/RGe0o4UA2K — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) March 30, 2017

#Prayers for the families of the 2 young children electrocuted by down power lines in E Ft Worth. — Denton Co Sheriff (@DentonCoSheriff) March 30, 2017

Oncor is here, as are multiple agencies where two boys are dead bec downed power line at Oakland Lake Pk @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/w0hwAorkvK — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) March 30, 2017

Now flurry of activity from Oncore crews as close street, work on lines here at park @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/3CpgJqbnYs — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) March 30, 2017

