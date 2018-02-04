(Photo: WLTX)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - At least two people are dead and over 70 are injured after an Amtrak and freight train collided in Lexington County early Sunday.

The collision happened at 2:35 a.m., near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road, according to Amtrak.

"Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 am in Cayce, South Carolina," a statement from Amtrak said. "The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars."

Individuals with questions regarding passengers on train 91 can contact us at 1.800.523.9101 — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 4, 2018

There were eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board. Amtrak has set up a hotline where family can get information about people involved: 1-800-523-9101.

The injured have been transported to local hospitals, and officials confirm everyone has been removed from the trains.

Palmetto Health hospitals confirmed they have received a total of 62 patients: 59 adults and 2 children. Two of those patients are expected to be admitted to the hospital. Lexington Medical Center said they had received 27 patients, all with minor injuries, and they are all being discharged.

Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department says injuries to other passengers range from small scratches to severe broken bones.

RAW VIDEO: Train Derailment in Lexington County, SC

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has been briefed on the situation, and is going to be press conference soon.

"His thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this terrible tragedy," said McMaster's spokesman, Bryan Symmes.

(Photo: WLTX)

There were fuel leaks from the train, and approximately 5,000 gallons spilled, but Lexington County Spokesperson Harrison Cahill says those have been secured, and there is no threat to the public.

Emergency officials say a shelter has been set up at Pine Ridge Middle school for passengers.

PHOTOS: Images from the scene of the train crash

The Red Cross is on the scene.

YouTube Video from the Scene:

© 2018 WLTX-TV