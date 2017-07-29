Chase suspect slams into vehicle in Marion Co.,killing two people

police lights

Two people are dead after being hit by a chase suspect in Marion County Saturday.

It started as deputies were on a criminal investigation in the area near Juniper and Baseline Roads. They noticed a suspicious vehicle trying to leave the area.

Deputies tried to pull the driver over, but that driver took off southbound to the area of Highway 301 and SE 132nd Street Road.

As the suspect’s speed increased, deputies pulled back. The suspect ran a red light at an intersection on 301, hitting another vehicle. Two people in that vehicle were killed.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The names of those killed have not been released.

