Two from Tampa Bay, including son of a TPD assistant chief, charged in FSU hazing death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two men from Tampa Bay are among nine people charged in a hazing death at Florida State University.

Christopher M. Hamlin, 20, of Valrico, and Anthony Oppenheimer, 21, of Wesley Chapel, face "charges of hazing injury or death" related to the death of of Andrew Coffey, who was pledging the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity.

Hamlin is the son of Tampa Police Assistant Chief Marc Hamlin.

Andrew Coffey, of Pompano Beach, died of alcohol poisoning – his blood alcohol level was .447, more than five times the legal limit to drive – during a November booze-fueled fraternity party called “Big Brother Night” when older members get acquainted with pledges.

Shortly after Coffey’s death, FSU suspended Greek life and Pi Kappa Phi’s national office in Charlotte closed its FSU chapter.

