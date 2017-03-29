Two injured in overnight house fire

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Valrico, Fla. -- Two people were injured after a fire broke out at a home in Valrico early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of St Could Avenue South around 2:00 a.m. and arrived to heavy fire coming from the home and a vehicle parked outside, Corey Dierdorff with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

Two people, who were home at the time of the fire, suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to the hospital, Dierdorff said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.





© 2017 WTSP-TV