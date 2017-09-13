Two men accused of trying to steal power pole following Irma

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There are lots of stories coming out of Hurricane Irma – both good and bad.

This one…not so good. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested two men they say were stealing a JEA power pole!

It’s not clear why the men were allegedly stealing the pole.

That's not the only store we've seen of bad behavior after the storm. Just yesterday, we posted video of men looting a store following Hurricane Irma.

