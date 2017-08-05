Two men found dead in Manatee County home

police tape graphic

Manatee County deputies are investigating a double homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

According to deputies a 25-year-old woman was returning to her home in Bayshore Gardens when she was grabbed by 3-4 people and forced into a bedroom.

While there, she says she heard yelling and gunshots.

She managed to get away and call the sheriff’s office. When deputies responded, they found two dead men in the home.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

