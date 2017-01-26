Two men sought in arcade cabinet thefts

Two men pretended to play video games while stealing money from arcade cabinets at a bar in Dunedin. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men are wanted for stealing more than $1,400 in quarters and small bills after prying open arcade cabinets at Eddie's Bar & Grill in Dunedin on January 8.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage on YouTube of the two suspects at the bar located at 1283 Alternate 19.

Deputies said that the men pretended to play video games while opening the money collection boxes and would block the view of eyewitnesses while they stole the money.

If caught, the men will face grand theft charges.

If you have information on this incident call Cpl. R. Tsanakaliotis of the PCSO Burglary/Pawn unit at 727-582-6200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477 or online.

