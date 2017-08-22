Two missing young children could be in Georgia

Dmari Seymour (Age 5) and his younger sister, Londyn Kennedy (Age 1)

ATLANTA -- Two children missing from Florida for more than a year could be in the Atlanta area.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 5-year-old Dmari Seymour and his 1-year-old sister Londyn Kennedy were last seen on August 19, 2016 at their home in Miami, Fla.

The children are believed to be in the area of their mother. They could still be in the Miami area, or they might be in Jacksonville, Fla. or areas throughout Fulton County in Georgia, NCMEC said.

Dmari is described as 4 feet tall and weighing approximately 45 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.



Londyn is described as 2 feet tall and weighing approximately 25 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She may go by the alias name Carmen Saintelle.



Anyone with information about Dmari and Londyn is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Miami Police Department at 1-305-579-6111.

Info provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

© 2017 WXIA-TV