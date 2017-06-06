WTSP
2 HS seniors shot, killed inside Md. car night before graduation

Two teenagers are dead after being fatally shot in a car Monday night.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD (WUSA9) - An investigation is under way after two senior high school students were shot and killed inside a vehicle in a Montgomery Village neighborhood.

The teenagers, who were supposed to graduate from Northwest High School Tuesday afternoon have been identified as Shadi Adi Najjar, 17, of Germantown and Artem S. Ziberov, 18 of Germantown. 

Police responded to the report of gunshots around 11:46 p.m. in the 8200 block of Gallery Court, according to Montgomery County police. 

When officers got to the scene they found the two teens inside of a car parked on the street. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene. 

In an e-mail to parents of students at Northwest High School, Najjar and Ziberov were described as "excellent students who had a positive impact on those around them and they will be greatly missed."

MCP's Major Crimes Division is conducting the investigation.  Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the double homicide to call 240-773-5070.  Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for details that lead to an arrest.  Tipsters can remain anonymous.

