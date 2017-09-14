WTSP
Two systems churning out in the Atlantic

One of the systems may be heading to the Americas.

We’ll preface this by saying it’s way too early to tell where they’re going, but there are two new systems we’re watching in the Atlantic.

The two systems have a medium chance of tropical development over the next five days.  One is about 800 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.   That system has about a 20 percent chance of development in the next two days and a 70 percent chance to develop over five days.

The other tropical wave is south of the Cabo Verde Islands.  IT’s got a 60 percent chance of developing over the next two days and a 70 percent chance of developing over the next five days.

Again, it’s way too early to tell where the systems will go or if they will develop.  We’ll keep an eye on both of them.

