Two with minor injuries in North Port crash involving school bus

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- A three-vehicle crash involving a car, a pickup truck and a Sarasota County Schools' bus closed traffic for several hours Monday morning in North Port.

There were no children aboard the bus at the time of the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Flamingo Boulevard and W. Hillsborough Boulevard.

The drivers of the car and pickup truck both received minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The bus driver did not report injuries to North Port Police.

