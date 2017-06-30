Tyler mom's cancer bell punch goes viral

Photo Courtesy Cameron Cace Stokes

TYLER, Tx. -- One Tyler mom chose an epic way to celebrate her last day of chemo at a local oncology clinic, and it has gone viral for all the right reasons!

As a tradition, those finishing treatments ring a bell outside the Texas Oncology Center office in Tyler. However, Wendy Fredan donned a pair of gloves on June 15, then literally hit the cancer bell as she exited, and her daughter, Cameron Stokes, captured the epic moment on Twitter:

MY MOM BEAT CANCER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (she wanted to punch the bell which is why she has gloves on LOL) pic.twitter.com/YECkRJxVL3 — cam (@cambusken) June 15, 2017

The tweet has been shared around the country with over 41,000 retweets and 203,000 likes, and Stokes is flabbergasted.

"I actually didn't realize how much of an impact she's had on so many people until she was diagnosed and we were just over encumbered with support from hundreds of people," Stokes said. "The funniest thing is that she got me through it! And I didn't even have it!"

Fredan was diagnosed with breast cancer six months ago, and has gone through a double mastectomy and chemotherapy. She is now scheduled for reconstruction and a hysterectomy.

A friend of the family created a YouCaring account to help with medical expenses. In it, Fredan writes:

Not exactly how I thought 2017 would start but it will end with a HEALTHY ME💜 I am #obsessivelygrateful for all the love and support that I have been given and the coming love and support I will so desperately need. I am scared, but fear doesn't stop me.

I am sad, but things could always be worse.

I am angry, but will fight back.

I am but one, but so not alone.

I am anxious, but have a full bottle of xanax 🙌🏻 No hair? No problem! I have scarves! no brows? No problem! I will be using my Brow Obsession palette to draw on my emotions for that given day! No eyelashes? Alright fine! I will put falsies on BUT ONLY to demonstrate how FABULOUS our mascara is! Dry cracked lips? Don't care 🤷🏻‍♀️....I have my lip exfoliator and lip Bonbons to moisture my lips. Cancer picked the wrong woman💪🏻💕"

We couldn't agree more, Wendy!

