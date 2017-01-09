U2 to play Tampa for 'The Joshua Tree' anniversary tour

Musician The Edge (L) and singer Bono of U2 perform onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.. (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2016 Getty Images)

TAMPA -- Not to be outdone by the other big event happening tonight at Raymond James Stadium, the stadium will be the host of another huge event this summer as U2 will play the entirety of it's multi-platinum album 'The Joshua Tree,' on June 14.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the landmark album, one that set the Irish rockers into super-stardom and changed the course of their music forever, the band will embark on a tour that includes more than passing glances at the album like encore mainstays "Where the Streets Have No Name" or "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."

Fans waiting to hear deep cuts like "In God's Country" or "Red Hill Mining Town" will be in luck. For fans that are more inclined to travel and escape the typical arenas that U2 plays, the band also announced that it will headline its first U.S. festival date at Bonnaroo.

The tour will start May 12 in Vancouver and wind its way across North America this summer.

OneRepublic is slated to open up for U2 at the Tampa date.

U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017

May 12 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place*

May 14 - Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field*

May 17 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium*

May 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl**

May 24 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium**

May 26 - Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium**

June 3 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field**

June 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field**

June 11 - Miami, Fl @ Hard Rock Stadium***

June 14 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium***

June 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field**

June 20 - Washington, DC @ FedExField**

June 23 - Toronto, ONT @ Rogers Centre**

June 25 - Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium**

June 28 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium**

July 1 - Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium***

*With Mumford & Sons

**With The Lumineers

***With OneRepublic

