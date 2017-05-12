Uber driver accused of raping teen

David Pena-Melo

An Uber driver is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl, according to Osceola County sheriff's deputies.

Our news partners at WKMG report David Peno-Melo, 27, picked up the girl after she used the Uber app on Monday to get a ride from her boyfriend's house to her aunt's house.

During the ride, Pena-Melo began asking her personal questions and commented on her looks. The girl avoided the questions and texted her boyfriend. He then told her to move to the front seat, which she did. He then sexually assaulted her, deputies said.

