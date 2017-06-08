UF researchers design Zika test that gives results in minutes

Gov. Rick Scott and Florida Surgeon General Celeste Philip encouraged county officials to release trap locations, and the county made the decision Tuesday evening. AP photo

University of Florida researchers have come up with a less expensive, faster test to detect the Zika virus in both mosquitoes and human beings.

Instead of taking weeks for results, the tests could take just a matter of minutes. And instead of being a fairly expensive process, the new test could cost about five bucks.

Local mosquito control officials say it's a very big deal, because not only will they be able to detect the virus faster, it will give them the tools necessary to respond to areas where human cases may appear in minutes - not weeks - concentrating their efforts in neighborhoods with confirmed Zika cases.

Researchers continue to test the new process, and, if it continues to be successful, expect to launch it by the end of summer.



© 2017 WTSP-TV