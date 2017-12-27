Ulele: Kids, stop messing with fiberglass figures!

TAMPA -- It took a lot more than huffing and puffing to knock one little pig down.

The Ulele restaurant posted a photo on Facebook, showing what they say happened after some kids pushed and pulled on it.

Even worse, they say their parents were watching!

The fiberglass figures are just some of the ones that stand outside the restaurant in Tampa's Waterworks Park.

All of them were refurbished and given new life after the Lowry Park Zoo's old "Fairyland park" closed down.

Owner Richard Gonzmart spent at least $100,000 to restore them, but on Saturday, some kids were caught on camera roughhousing with one of the three little pigs until it broke off its concrete base.

An artist is now working to restore it again.

The restaurant is hoping to find whoever broke the figure. They say, "We remain hopeful that adults will teach their children the respect necessary so that these important art works from Tampa's history can live happily ever after."

