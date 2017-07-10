Unique space for movement arts opens in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg has a new place to practice movement based activities.

The Movement Sanctuary is a 7,000-square-foot facility, which opened in June. It offers people a place to hone their skills in a growing list of movement arts.This includes yoga, acroyoga, aerial, Capoeira and even juggling.

"Bringing them all under one roof allows us to collaborate togethe," said Movement Santcuary co-owner Aaron Tremper.

Whether it’s in open training, or a specific classes, the 35-foot ceiling and padded floor, lets you practice your craft with confidence.

The area will also play host to live music and people are encouraged to help create a truly unique experience.



