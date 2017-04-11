United CEO defends employees in plane incident

Oscar Munoz, President and CEO of United Airlines, attends a meeting with airline industry executives hosted by US President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 9, 2017. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) - The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is supporting the way his employees handled an incident with a passenger who did not want to go after being asked to leave a plane on Sunday night at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.



In a letter to employees Monday evening, Oscar Munoz said he was "upset to see and hear about what happened." He added, however, that the man dragged off the plane had ignored requests by crew members to leave and became "disruptive and belligerent," making it necessary to call airport police.

United CEO email to employees obtained by ABC's @Shahriar44R: "there are lessons we can learn from this experience" pic.twitter.com/N1TbohuRc3 — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) April 10, 2017

"Our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this," Munoz told employees. "While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you, and I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond to ensure we fly right."



Munoz said that the airline might learn from the experience, and it was continuing to look into the incident.

