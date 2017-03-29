United Kingdom officially starts Brexit process

A handout photo made available by 10 Downing Street on March 29, 2017 shows British Prime Minister Theresa May signing a letter of notification to the President of the European Council. (Photo: JAY ALLEN / NO10 / MOD / HANDOUT, EPA)

LONDON — Britain’s long-awaited divorce from the European Union formally began Wednesday.

Tim Barrow, the United Kingdom's ambassador to the EU, delivered the Brexit notification letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. He will respond within 48 hours.

Prime Minister Theresa May told Parliament she has invoked Article 50, the legislation that triggers Brexit. "This is an historic moment, from which there can be no turning back," she said. May pledged to seek to guarantee the rights of the 1 million Britons in other EU members and the 3 million EU citizens living in Britain as early as possible.

A majority of Britons voted to leave the bloc at a referendum in June over issues including immigration. Britain will have two years to negotiate the terms of the split, putting the country on course to leave the EU, which will have 27 members, by April 2019.

The referendum deeply divided the nation as 52% of Britons voted to exit and 48% to stay. England and Wales voted to leave, while Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to remain.

Scotland’s Parliament voted for a new referendum on Scottish independence on Tuesday, after Scots voted 62% to 38% to remain the EU. The U.K. Parliament would have to approve any second referendum. May told Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon Tuesday that there will be no second referendum.

Sturgeon tweeted Wednesday: “Today, the PM will take the UK over a cliff with no idea of the landing place. Scotland didn't vote for it and our voice has been ignored.”

May has pledged that Britain will leave the EU's single market, which allows member nations to trade with each other without restrictions. Britain joined the EU in January 1973.

